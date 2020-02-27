Pinson school celebrates Black History Month

PINSON, Tenn. — It’s Black History Month and local schools are celebrating.

South Elementary School in Pinson held their Black History Month program Thursday.

Parents and children grades Pre-K to fifth grade filled the gymnasium.

The program recognizes some of the famous African-Americans that have made a positive and influential difference.

“So we are paying like a tribute to them, and we are also recognizing some of the inventions that some of the famous African-Americans inventors have created as well,” teacher assistant Yolana Edgeston said.

Kids also sang and danced on stage.