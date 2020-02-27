Proposed bill would allow permitless carry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee proposed a new Constitutional Carry Law on Thursday.

A news release from the state of Tennessee says that the proposed legislation would allow those that are 21 years or older to carry a handgun with or without a permit.

The release says the law would also add increased penalties for firearm-related crimes such as:

Increasing the penalty for theft of a firearm to a felony.

Providing a sentencing enhancement for theft of a firearm in a car.

Increasing the minimum sentence for theft of a firearm from 30 days to 180 days.

Increasing the sentences for unlawful possession of a firearm by violent felons and felony drug offenders, possession of a handgun by a felon, and unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or allowing a juvenile to possess a handgun.

