Savannah police investigate attempted break-in

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying subjects in an alleged attempted break-in from earlier in the month.

The post from the department on Facebook says the attempted break-in occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the Pickwick Saw Shop in Savannah on February 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Savannah police at (731) 925-3200.