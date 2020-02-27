Savannah police seek ID in Walmart theft

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a subject in an alleged theft at the Walmart in Savannah.

A Facebook post from the department says the suspected thefts occurred around 3:30 a.m. on January 30.

Investigators say the suspect left in a white, four-door car.

The department says several items were take from the store, including a television.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-3200 or contact them through their Facebook page.