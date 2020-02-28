Board of Regents narrows search for JSCC president

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Board of Regents Search Advisory Committee has selected four finalists for the Jackson State Community College president.

The four finalists for JSCC president are:

Dr. Ronaldo García, who is Broward College’s Judson A. Samuels South Campus president and vice provost of academic resources.

Dr. Jeff Jochems, who is Ozarks Technical Community College’s Richwood Valley Campus president and vice chancellor.

Dr. Paige M. Niehaus, who is the provost for strategic initiatives and executive director at the Design Center at Wayne County Community College District.

Dr. George Pimentel, who is Volunteer State Community College’s vice president of academic affairs.

The candidates will visit the JSCC campus the week of March 16 to meet with students, staff and the public, according to the TBR.

These public forums start March 16 with Pimentel, followed by Niehaus on March 17, then Jochems on March 18, and ended with García on March 19.

Each forum will be held in the Ayers Auditorium on campus from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about the candidates can be found the Tennessee Board of Regents website.