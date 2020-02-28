Gibson EMC tax dollars benefit communities

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says its tax dollars are benefiting counties in Tennessee and Kentucky.

A new release from Gibson EMC says they paid over $1,500,000 in taxes to counties in northwest Tennessee, and a little over $55,000 to Madison County.

The state of Kentucky was also paid around $182,000 in property taxes, according to the release.

Gibson EMC president and CEO Dan Rodamaker says the taxes the corporation paid will help fund important services such as schools, senior citizen centers and help first responders, according to the release.

Gibson EMC serves Madison, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale and Obion counties in Tennessee.