Lane College holds Leadership Conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Founders weekend at Lane College.

The Lane College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Power of Potential Scholars held the Lane College Leadership Conference this week.

Students got a chance to learn from Lane alumni and distinguished executives in a firsthand exploration meant to inspire them to lead, communicate, learn and connect.

Jesse Tyson, one of the speakers in Friday’s conference, spoke with the hope of giving students key nuggets to help them start a successful business.

“In preparing for their careers, if they need to fall back on something they have heard, they’ll just have that one nugget that they can rely on to get them through the day,” Tyson said

Tyson spent 35 years with ExxonMobile before he retired.