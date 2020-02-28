Mugshots : Madison County : 02/27/20 – 02/28/20

1/20 Benjamin Kilzer Failure to appear

2/20 Adonys Contreras-Pina Shoplifting

3/20 Antoine Smiley Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/20 Antonio Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/20 Barrington Harwell Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/20 Bobbie Lee Reid Jr. Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/20 Christopher Cornelio Schedule VI drug violations

8/20 Danny Torrain Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Deanna Yarbro Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/20 Glenn Adkins Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/20 Jessica Bishop Violation of community corrections

12/20 John Leek Failure to comply



13/20 Mark Bates Violation of probation

14/20 Mashandal Reeves Assault

15/20 Melissa Mason Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/20 Melissa Middleton Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/20 Shelby Shaw Misuse of 911

18/20 Tim Justus Failure to appear

19/20 Tremain Balknight Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/20 Wanda Jowers Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, violation of probation









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/27/20 and 7 a.m. on 02/28/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.