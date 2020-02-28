Seminar shows how Google benefits local businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — The local Small Business Development Center hosted a seminar on Friday, focusing on Google.

Grow with Google speaker Dave Delaney was the guest speaker for the event. He explained to local business owners how they can reach their customers online with the search engine.

The event was held at the Ayers Auditorium at Jackson State Community College.

Delaney focused on how you can optimize your business with Google My Business profile and how using Google Ads can help promote your business.

Delaney tells why it’s so important for business owners to use a Google profile.

“It’s a perfect way of getting into Google search, getting your business, your local business, on Google maps, which is an important one,” Delaney said. “And this helps direct people.”

Delaney says the Google My Business profiles also allow you to respond to reviews, adjust business hours and promote events or new products.