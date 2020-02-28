Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Allison Estes

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Allison Estes.

Estes has been with the West Tennessee School for the Deaf for seven years.

Although sign language is something she had to learn over the years, she uses her special education experience to help her three and 4-year-old students learn ways to communicate easier.

“Well here, communication and language is number one. We sign so we’re teaching sign language, also, you know, spoken words to those who can,” Estes said.

Each child has their different needs and learning levels, but she says a lot of the learning is through play and honing in on their other senses.

She says working with a small group makes it easier to build connections.

“My favorite part would be just the growth, the improvement in the children,” Estes said. “It’s a small school, and so it’s small numbers so you get very close to the families to the children.”

Estes will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.