China’s ride-share drivers fight back against coronavirus

CHINA — Ride-share drivers in China can now have a plastic sheet between them and riders.

It’s to protect riders and drivers from spreading the coronavirus.

Didi Chuxing, China’s ride-share company, is installing the sheets, at no charge to drivers.

The company says it’s installing between 100 and 200 shields per day, and providing plastic gloves and face masks to drivers.

There are also “disinfecting stations” for drivers to sanitize their cars.