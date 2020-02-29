‘Generositea’ party raises funds for children’s hospital

DENMARK, Tenn. — West Tennesseans gathered for a special event to support Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The event is called the annual West Tennessee Generositea Party.

Organizers say funds raised at the event will go towards the hospital, and this is the fourth year for the event.

“We are here today to have a lot of fun while raising money for a great cause,” said Alicia Russell, event coordinator. “There is no greater cause in my opinion than a children’s hospital and Le Bonheur is the best one around.”

People of all ages enjoyed a delicious lunch, a silent auction, activity stations for the kids, vendors, hair and nail services by Empire Beauty School, and even a photo booth.

“We love to give back in any way and this is a fun exciting way to give back, have a little tea party and have fun all for a good cause,” Russell said.

Russell explained how Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital saved her daughter’s life.

“We are all heart moms and we all have a child who has a heart condition,” Russell said. “Le Bonheur has saved my daughter’s life and all of us have a different story that we all love Le Bonheur so much for the same reason.”

“I am also a heart mom and also benefited from the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and so we are just so happy to have Le Bonheur, and so we just like to give back anyway that we can,” said event coordinator Kristin Alvey.

Organizers say they are grateful and want to give back to the hospital with this event.

“It’s a fun-filled event and all of the money you’ve raised will give back to the hospital that saved my life and and many others,” said heart survivor Claire Russell.

“We are so happy that Le Bonheur saved her life,” said Gail Barden, Claire’s grandmother.

Organizers say they plan to host another event next year.