Locals visit post office for passport fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — Post offices in Tennessee held a passport fair for customers who intend to travel internationally.

Several locals showed up to Jackson’s main post office for the event Saturday.

As an added bonus, a passport can also be used in place of a Real ID compliant license in order to board a plane for domestic travel beginning October 1.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas.

“As long as everyone has their proper paperwork and the birth certificates with the seal we should be able to get everyone in an out an applied for,” said Supervisor of Customer Services Joseph Lastuvka.

For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov.