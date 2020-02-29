Organizers host 26th annual Blue Suede Dinner & Auction

JACKSON, Tenn.–An event that helps families across west Tennessee is 26 years in the making.

“There are so many children out there that are hurting, and we’ve got to raise money to help them heal. This is so important because for some children, this is the only therapy or services they’ll get,” Pam Nash, president and CEO for the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, said.

Nash said the organization provides crucial services, like therapy and education on child abuse, to children and families across west Tennessee.

That’s why they’re hosting the 26th annual Blue Suede Dinner and Auction.

“It’s so important because we couldn’t provide the services we do without raising funds tonight, and being able to make a difference in the life of kids,” Nash said.

The center was started by the famous Carl Perkins himself, and Nash says he even helped host the annual telethon.

“He was so supportive and did so much because he loved kids, and he wanted to be remembered for helping kids,” Nash said.

Organizers say at least a thousand people turned out for the dinner, which also features a concert, silent auction, and a live auction, all to benefit the children of west Tennessee.

“We want to also make sure they are able to tell their stories and help in the prosecution of those who are hurting our children,” Nash said.

Organizers say the goal is to raise over 250,000 dollars from this year’s dinner and auction.