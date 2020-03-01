Daughter of film director arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a daughter of film director Steven Spielberg has been arrested in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend.

Twenty-three-year-old Mikaela Spielberg was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar.

WTVC-TV reports after the victim made a “rude comment” toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist.

Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville jail later Saturday.

She faces a March 9 court hearing.