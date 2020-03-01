Union University hosts annual evangelism rally

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university held an evangelism rally Sunday.

People gathered at Union University for the evangelism rally, which was co-sponsored by the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board and Union University.

Ray Van Neste with Union University says the mission of the rally is to teach and train those in attendance how to share their faith effectively.

Adam Dooley, Senior Pastor of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, was the keynote speaker.

This is the fifth year for the rally.