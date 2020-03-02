Alexander Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Oh, the places you’ll go when you pick up a book.

This librarian at Alexander Elementary just wants you to take a look.

“I think that’s what we want our children to remember about literature this week. Literature can be fun. Even if it isn’t fun, you can learn a lot from it,” said Leigh Ann Gunnells, Alexander Elementary’s librarian and media specialist.

It was all celebrating the birth of Dr. Seuss, like reading “Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose,” and “Green Eggs and Ham,” where the students learned about Sam-I-Am.

But these books are about more than moose, mice and green meals. It’s about taking you to another world where you can be anything you feel.

“He was able to engage students with his artwork, his illustrations, and his play with words,” Gunnells said.

And this week, you should pick up a book with your child or friend, to make sure this tradition has no end.

“Literature is timeless,” Gunnells said. “It doesn’t matter what generation we’re talking about. It’s universal. All children love him.”

Alexander will be having activities all week, ending with a character parade Friday, where kids dress up as their favorite character in literature.