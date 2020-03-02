Bicycle tour donates proceeds to local college, state parks

JACKSON, Tenn. — The KJ100+5K, once named Bagels and Bluegrass Century Bicycle Tour and 5K, is helping others with proceeds from the event.

It is now called the Kent Jones Bicycle Century Tour and 5K in honor of the man who started the tour.

The Jackson State Community College Foundation has been the primary recipient of the proceeds from this event since its inception 18 years ago.

Pinson Mounds and Chickasaw State Parks, checkpoints on the 100-mile route, are also recipients of proceeds.

The KJ100+5K is a one-day cycling event with routes in varying lengths from 14 to 100 miles.

A 5K run is also held on the JSCC campus.

“It’s also to help with books because a lot of times when you get scholarships from schools it doesn’t cover your books. It doesn’t cover your supplies so that’s what this scholarship covers,” said Mary Beth Hopper, Executive Director of Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association.

For more information about the Century Tour and 5K, click here.