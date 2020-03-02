City officials gather to discuss ‘Month of Miracles’

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Month of Miracles is a city-wide community volunteer program where our initiative is to build stronger relationship in our community,” said Gayle Tacker-Gilbert, community relations for the City of Jackson.

Month of Miracles is an event that was created by the City of Jackson to encourage people and organizations to participate in acts of volunteerism to make their community a better place.

People can choose to volunteer for different organizations.

“We ask for a pre-planned activity event. If they have something that they want to do that they have already contacted a non-profit, they can give us that information, and if they don’t have a pre-planned project, the Month of Miracles will help them find a project that best suits their personality,” Tacker-Gilbert said.

Tacker-Gilbert says volunteering has many benefits.

“It’s a good opportunity for parents to teach volunteerism to their children. They will become stronger leaders, better people in the community and just the love the passion that you receive from helping someone else,” Tacker-Gilbert said.

“Goes back to people building that community of people that get to know each other, form relationships and cultivate relationships across our city,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

All the projects should be scheduled for April. If you are interested in registering for the program, click ‘Seen on 7.’

Registration is open now and the deadline to register is March 23.