Lambuth library celebrates Read Across America

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents brought their children to read the night away!

Children and families met at the University of Memphis Lambuth campus library to listen to college students read selective children books.

It was all for Read Across America.

Children were welcome to dress as their favorite storybook characters and color in coloring books.

Guests even had a chance to take photos with Cat in the Hat.

“This is so important because children look up to college students and look up to their parents,” campus librarian Lisa Reiley said. “That they can see an older person read, it’s just a great thing for them to see.”

The event was open to the community.