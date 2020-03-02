Mugshots : Madison County : 02/28/20 – 03/02/20

1/65 Jamieum Reid Schedule II drug violations, schedule III drug violations, failure to comply

2/65 Lewis Grimes Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/65 Jarnakin Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/65 John Curtis Isabell Simple domestic assault



5/65 John Thomas Jr Aggravated assault

6/65 Joshua J Flowers Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/65 Kaitlen Graves Possession of methamphetamine

8/65 Kevin Myers Violation of probation



9/65 Kevin Walker Violation of community corrections

10/65 Kristopher Brown Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of registration law

11/65 Lasheeka Laster Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

12/65 Lashundra Murrell Theft under $1000



13/65 Latoya Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/65 Lee Andrew Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/65 Luis Barahona Munoz Open container law, driving while unlicensed

16/65 Marcus Cole Failure to comply



17/65 Mark Jackson Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

18/65 Adolphus Boddie Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/65 Amaya Johnson Failure to appear

20/65 Anthoney Jones Failure to appear, violation of probation



21/65 Beverly A Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/65 Marquese Bell Resisting arrest

23/65 Martel Majors Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting arrest

24/65 Mauriece Matthews Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections, violation of probation



25/65 Michael Hunt Contempt of court

26/65 Michael Price Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

27/65 Millicent Dickerson Failure to appear

28/65 Nicholas Fuller Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/65 Omar Pacheco-Lopez Violation of community corrections

30/65 Ontavious Woods Violation of probation, failure to appear

31/65 Orlandis Glenn Evading arrest

32/65 Patrick Jarrett Violation of probation, failure to appear



33/65 Rakeya Harris Violation of probation

34/65 Rodricus Morris Aggravated domestic assault

35/65 Sandra Ware Shoplifting/theft of property

36/65 Stacey Grice Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license



37/65 Tahj Transou Assault, schedule VI drug violations, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, evading arrest

38/65 Tasaundra Hardin Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/65 Terry Joel Burgess Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

40/65 Tiara Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/65 Tyler Stablein Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest

42/65 William Lindley Failure to appear

43/65 Zacchaeus Lee Assault

44/65 Billy Wade III Theft of property under $1000, driving on revoked/suspended license



45/65 Brevin Adonis Reid Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/65 Canderia Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license

47/65 Charmaine Sails Driving while unlicensed

48/65 Christopher Collins Aggravated domestic assault



49/65 Cordarryl Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/65 Daniel Taylor Failure to appear

51/65 David Lee Cole II Driving on revoked/suspended license

52/65 David Lee Reynold Speeding, driving while unlicensed



53/65 Deandre Haynes Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

54/65 Dennisha Earnest Driving on revoked/suspended license

55/65 Derick Hicks Simple domestic assault, failure to comply

56/65 Desmond Springfield Driving on revoked/suspended license



57/65 Edward Whitehorn Driving on revoked/suspended license

58/65 Elliot Chandler Violation of probation

59/65 Emmanuel McFadden Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

60/65 Eric Gene Dove Burglary, shoplifting/theft of property, theft of property under $1000, aggravated criminal trespassing



61/65 Gene Saulsberry Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license

62/65 Gregory Gower Driving on revoked/suspended license

63/65 Hannah Harper Public intoxication, resisting arrest

64/65 Jackson Ashbaugh Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence



65/65 Jamie Brown Simple possession/casual exchange, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/02/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.