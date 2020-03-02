Mugshots : Madison County : 02/28/20 – 03/02/20 March 2, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/65Jamieum Reid Schedule II drug violations, schedule III drug violations, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/65Lewis Grimes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/65Jarnakin Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/65John Curtis Isabell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/65John Thomas Jr Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/65Joshua J Flowers Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/65Kaitlen Graves Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/65Kevin Myers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/65Kevin Walker Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/65Kristopher Brown Schedule VI drug violations, possession of Lasheeka Laster Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Lashundra Murrell Theft under $1000
Latoya Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license
Lee Andrew Wilkes Driving on revoked/suspended license
Luis Barahona Munoz Open container law, driving while unlicensed
Marcus Cole Failure to comply
Mark Jackson Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law
Adolphus Boddie Driving on revoked/suspended license
Amaya Johnson Failure to appear
Anthoney Jones Failure to appear, violation of probation
Beverly A Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Marquese Bell Resisting arrest
Martel Majors Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting arrest
Mauriece Matthews Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections, violation of probation
Michael Hunt Contempt of court
Michael Price Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law
Millicent Dickerson Failure to appear
Nicholas Fuller Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license
Omar Pacheco-Lopez Violation of community corrections
Ontavious Woods Violation of probation, failure to appear
Orlandis Glenn Evading arrest
Patrick Jarrett Violation of probation, failure to appear Rakeya Harris Violation of probation
Rodricus Morris Aggravated domestic assault
Sandra Ware Shoplifting/theft of property
Stacey Grice Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Tahj Transou Assault, schedule VI drug violations, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, evading arrest
Tasaundra Hardin Driving on revoked/suspended license
Terry Joel Burgess Criminal impersonation, failure to appear
Tiara Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license
Tyler Stablein Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest
William Lindley Failure to appear
Zacchaeus Lee Assault
Billy Wade III Theft of property under $1000, driving on revoked/suspended license Brevin Adonis Reid Driving on revoked/suspended license
Canderia Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license
Charmaine Sails Driving while unlicensed
Christopher Collins Aggravated domestic assault
Cordarryl Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license
Daniel Taylor Failure to appear
David Lee Cole II Driving on revoked/suspended license
David Lee Reynold Speeding, driving while unlicensed
Deandre Haynes Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
Dennisha Earnest Driving on revoked/suspended license
Derick Hicks Simple domestic assault, failure to comply Desmond Springfield Driving on revoked/suspended license
Edward Whitehorn Driving on revoked/suspended license
Elliot Chandler Violation of probation
Emmanuel McFadden Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Eric Gene Dove Burglary, shoplifting/theft of property, theft of property under $1000, aggravated criminal trespassing
Gene Saulsberry Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license
Gregory Gower Driving on revoked/suspended license
Hannah Harper Public intoxication, resisting arrest
Jackson Ashbaugh Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence
Jamie Brown Simple possession/casual exchange, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/02/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.