New fishing regulations in effect

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s 2020-21 fishing regulations are effective March 1 and anglers are encouraged to obtain the new Tennessee Fishing Guide now available at locations throughout the state, on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website (www.tnwildlife.org) and on the TWRA “On the Go App.”

Hard copies of the guide are available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold and at the TWRA’s four regional offices located in Jackson (Region I), Nashville (Region II), Crossville (Region III), and Morristown (Region IV).

This year’s statewide and specific region regulation changes are featured in the “What’s New” section on page 2 of the guide.

The 2019-20 Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 29.

The 2020-21 licenses are available at licenses agents, regional offices, and available anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, or the TWRA “On the Go App.”