Brantley Monroe Buckner age 1 day, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his parents: Thomas Buckner and Kaitlyn Riggs of Gadsden, TN; and one sister: Annaleigh Seiber of Lauderdale County, TN.

The Buckner family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.