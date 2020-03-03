Elery O. Briggs

Elery O. Briggs, age 87, passed from this earthly life to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Ripley, TN on December 4, 1932, the son of the late Walter E. and Mamie Dell Parker Briggs. He was retired as the owner of Briggs Termite and Pest Control and enjoyed his retirement years as a driver for Perkins Motors. He was a Member of Englewood Baptist Church since 1980, where he was a member of the Ron Hill Sunday school class. He was a loving husband and father, who’s passion was caring for them and being a Godly example.

He is survived by his wife of forty years Deloris Briggs of Jackson, TN; two sons, David E. Briggs and his wife Dayna of Brandon, MS and Del Austin and his wife Terri of Memphis, TN; a daughter Kellie Layman and husband Bob of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren, Anna Matthew, Micah, Kelsie and Tabitha and six great grandchildren, Merritt, Malone, Lucy, Kylee Jane, Kinsey and Kaden.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Dr. Philip Jett officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and from 10:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers will be Jason Williams, David Briggs, Matthew Briggs, Bob Layman, Kevin Loyd and Del Austin.

The family is requesting memorial donations be directed to Birth Choice, Jackson, 391 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38308.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.