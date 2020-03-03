Gradually Getting Clearer Overnight

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Tuesday, March 3rd

Thunderstorms took place between 9 p.m. last night and 6 a.m. this morning producing possible tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail across the state of Tennessee. We are still gathering reports about the damage that took place in Gibson, Carroll, and Benton county where at least one person was killed during the storms.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually get clearer overnight in West Tennessee but there’s a slight chance for rain in southwest Tennessee tonight. Clouds will be clearing out early Wednesday for most of the viewing area with temperatures in the lower 40s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies, but still with a mild forecast for early March! Temperatures will peak in the lower 60s with rain chances increasing from south to north throughout the day. A slight chance for rain is in the evening forecast in West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

