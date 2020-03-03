Mugshots : Madison County : 03/02/20 – 03/03/20

1/13 Shocka Findley Failure to appear, failure to comply

2/13 Anthoney Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/13 Fontasia Fingers Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/13 Hannah Wilhite Violation of community corrections



5/13 Quentavia Curatic Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/13 Robert Haskins Violation of community corrections

7/13 Stephon A Milan Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/13 Tony Joe Fuller Violation of probation



9/13 Willie Bell Allen Driving while unlicensed

10/13 Atrol Campbell Jr Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

11/13 Charles Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/13 Desmond Woods Failure to appear



13/13 Destiny Johnson Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.