Mugshots : Madison County : 03/02/20 – 03/03/20 March 3, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Shocka Findley Failure to appear, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Anthoney Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Fontasia Fingers Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Hannah Wilhite Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Quentavia Curatic Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Robert Haskins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Stephon A Milan Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Tony Joe Fuller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Willie Bell Allen Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Atrol Campbell Jr Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Charles Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Desmond Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Destiny Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/03/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest