Nashville tornadoes: How you can help

There are many ways you can help those affected by the overnight storm damage.

The United Way is collecting donations for tornado victims.

All of the United Way branches will come together with the local American Red Cross to determine where funds are needed the most.

The Mount Juliet Police Department is accepting volunteers who would like to sign up to help with the tornado clean-up in their area.

The Community Resource Center in Nashville is asking for the public to donate items such as personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, and box cutters to help with the relief effort.

And a GoFundMe has been set up by Olympic gymnast and Nashville resident Shawn Johnson to help those affected in the Nashville area as well.

Those in need of assistance are encouraged to contact United Way’s information and referral line by dialing 211 or 1-800-318-9335.