U of M Lambuth hosts series of gardening workshops

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Art and Garden Spring Series brings professional gardeners and local artists together for a series of talks and workshops.

The events take place on select Tuesdays at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

Gardening talks will be held in the Hamilton Room at the Wilder Student Union from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and workshops will be held in the Blue Gray Café at the Wilder Student Union from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s session was “Attracting Wildlife,” presented by Bill Wyatt.

“I just hope to really kind of inspire some people to incorporate or think about wildlife as you’re gardening, and when they make a lot of garden decisions as far as plants and plant placement and plant selection,” said Bill Wyatt, retired extension agent for University of Tennessee.

These events are free to attend and open to the public.

The next event will be Basic Botanical Painting in Watercolor Workshop by Lendon Noe.

For more dates, visit the Art & Garden at Lambuth Facebook page.