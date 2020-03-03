West Tennesseans react to tornado damage

BRADFORD, Tenn. — Monday night’s storms brought a tornado to parts of Carroll County and Gibson County.

Residents of McKenzie and Bradford described the night.

“It was a quiet, and then it was a roar of a train. That’s when we realized it was a tornado,” McKenzie resident, Evelyn Eubank said.

“In 30 seconds it was over. Maybe 45. We got up, come out and saw the damage and everything,” Bradford resident, Edward Whitten said.

“To my wife I said, this isn’t good. Something bad is coming,” Bradford resident, Brad Frotten said.

For Edward and Kim Whitten, in Bradford, they’re just thankful they’re still here. The storm picked up their house off the foundation, before putting them back down.

“The back end back here, it’s moved over maybe about a foot and a half. It wasn’t for my front porch here, it would probably have pushed it all the way off the foundation,” Edward Whitten said.

“The roof to my back porch is here in this tree. Here it’s just devastation,” he said.

It flipped their shed completely on its side and downed all the power lines around their house.

“Thankfully, my neighbor up the road had power and we spent the night with them. Thank God for good neighbors,” Whitten said.

Utility workers from Gibson County were hard at work, trying to fix all the downed power lines.

It was similar across Bradford, where the tornado’s path could be seen clearly.

This is the first time I’ve ever seen this bad a tornado come through,” Bradford resident, Billy Herndon said.

Residents say they’re a tight knit community in Bradford, and they’re thankful no one here was killed.

“That’s the main thing. No persons were hurt. No fatalities, and that’s the blessing of it all,” Frotten said.

“We’re all pulling together and assessing the situation, it’s just one of those things that happens. Just thank God and kept us safe,” Whitten said.

And some survivors are trying to find humor in it all.

“My wife, we been talking about a new trailer, but we didn’t want to get one this way, but maybe now is the time to get one,” Whitten said.

Carroll County schools were closed Tuesday as a result of the damage across the county.