West Tennessee Presidential Primary results

Below are early voting and absentee votes as calculated by local election commissions.

These numbers will be updated.



Madison County – 33 of 33 precincts – Unofficial Results

Republican: Donald J. Trump – 4,446 – 97.8%

Bill Weld – 27 – .6%

Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 4,061 – 58.1%

Michael R. Bloomberg – 1,003 – 14.3%.

Tulsi Gabbard – 9 – .1%

Bernie Sanders – 1,121 – 16%

Elizabeth Warren – 416 – 6%

Carroll County

Republican: Donald J. Trump –

Bill Weld –

Democratic: Joseph R. Biden –

Michael R. Bloomberg –

Tulsi Gabbard –

Bernie Sanders –

Elizabeth Warren –

Chester County – 11 of 11 precincts – Unofficial Results

Republican: Donald J. Trump – 1,365 – 99%

Bill Weld – 6 – 1%

Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 296 – 53%

Michael R. Bloomberg – 64 -12%

Tulsi Gabbard – 4 – 1%

Bernie Sanders – 139 – 25%

Elizabeth Warren – 53 – 10%

Gibson County – 28 of 28 precincts – Unofficial Results

Republican: Donald J. Trump – 2,745 – 98.7%

Bill Weld – 8 – .3%

Democratic: Joseph R. Biden -1,272 – 59.3%

Michael R. Bloomberg – 292 – 13.7%

Tulsi Gabbard -11 -.5%

Bernie Sanders – 356 – 16.6%

Elizabeth Warren – 82 – 3.8%

Hardin County – 16 of 16 precincts – Unofficial Results

Republican: Donald J. Trump – 1,984 – 98.3%

Bill Weld -12 – .6%

Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 520 – 58.2%

Michael R. Bloomberg – 107 – 12%

Tulsi Gabbard – 5 – .6%

Bernie Sanders – 153 – 17.1%

Elizabeth Warren – 45 – 5%

Henderson County – Unofficial Final Results

Republican: Donald J. Trump – 3,314 – 99%

Bill Weld – 22 – 1%

Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 395 – 60%

Michael R. Bloomberg – 79 – 12%

Tulsi Gabbard – 4 – 1%

Bernie Sanders – 157 – 24%

Elizabeth Warren – 27 – 4%

Crockett County

Weakley County

McNairy County

Hardeman County

Obion County