West Tennessee Presidential Primary results
Below are early voting and absentee votes as calculated by local election commissions.
These numbers will be updated.
Madison County – 33 of 33 precincts – Unofficial Results
Republican: Donald J. Trump – 4,446 – 97.8%
Bill Weld – 27 – .6%
Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 4,061 – 58.1%
Michael R. Bloomberg – 1,003 – 14.3%.
Tulsi Gabbard – 9 – .1%
Bernie Sanders – 1,121 – 16%
Elizabeth Warren – 416 – 6%
Carroll County
Republican: Donald J. Trump –
Bill Weld –
Democratic: Joseph R. Biden –
Michael R. Bloomberg –
Tulsi Gabbard –
Bernie Sanders –
Elizabeth Warren –
Chester County – 11 of 11 precincts – Unofficial Results
Republican: Donald J. Trump – 1,365 – 99%
Bill Weld – 6 – 1%
Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 296 – 53%
Michael R. Bloomberg – 64 -12%
Tulsi Gabbard – 4 – 1%
Bernie Sanders – 139 – 25%
Elizabeth Warren – 53 – 10%
Gibson County – 28 of 28 precincts – Unofficial Results
Republican: Donald J. Trump – 2,745 – 98.7%
Bill Weld – 8 – .3%
Democratic: Joseph R. Biden -1,272 – 59.3%
Michael R. Bloomberg – 292 – 13.7%
Tulsi Gabbard -11 -.5%
Bernie Sanders – 356 – 16.6%
Elizabeth Warren – 82 – 3.8%
Hardin County – 16 of 16 precincts – Unofficial Results
Republican: Donald J. Trump – 1,984 – 98.3%
Bill Weld -12 – .6%
Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 520 – 58.2%
Michael R. Bloomberg – 107 – 12%
Tulsi Gabbard – 5 – .6%
Bernie Sanders – 153 – 17.1%
Elizabeth Warren – 45 – 5%
Henderson County – Unofficial Final Results
Republican: Donald J. Trump – 3,314 – 99%
Bill Weld – 22 – 1%
Democratic: Joseph R. Biden – 395 – 60%
Michael R. Bloomberg – 79 – 12%
Tulsi Gabbard – 4 – 1%
Bernie Sanders – 157 – 24%
Elizabeth Warren – 27 – 4%