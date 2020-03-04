Gov. Bill Lee announces Tennessee coronavirus task force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force to enhance Tennessee’s coordinated efforts to prevent, identify, and treat potential cases of COVID-19, according to a news release.

“As confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread across the country, it is important that Tennessee remains prepared,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “To help us be even better prepared, this group of experts will work closely with me and my administration, along with local, state, and federal agencies as we continue to monitor any potential developments. I appreciate their willingness to serve our state.”

The task force will develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation, and emergency response plans should the need arise in Tennessee.

The following Tennesseans will serve on the task force:

• Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

• Dr. Penny Schwinn, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education

• Dr. Jonathan Moorman, Infectious Disease Division Chief, East TN State

University

• Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director, Knox County Metro Health Department

• Mike Krause, Executive Director, TN Higher Education Commission

• Bradley Jackson, President and CEO, TN Chamber of Commerce

• Dr. Tom Talbot, Chief Hospital Epidemiologist, Vanderbilt University Medical

Center

• Dr. Jonathan Perlin, Chief Medical Officer, HCA

• Dr. Wendy Long, President and CEO, TN Hospital Association

• Dr. Sara Cross, Infectious Disease Chief, Regional One Health

• Holly Sullivan, Director of Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon

• Doug Kreulen, Chief Executive Officer, Nashville International Airport

• Jeff Aiken, President, TN Farm Bureau

• David Lusk, Director, FedEx Global Security Operations Center

• Rebecca Kelly, State Director, AARP Tennessee

For more information regarding COVID-19, click here.