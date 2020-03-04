IKEA chest recall

IKEA is recalling its Kullen Chests due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard.

Consumers are urged to anchor the 3-drawer chests to the wall or return them for a refund.

The recalled chests are reportedly unstable if not anchored to the wall, and could result in death or serious injury to children.

IKEA has received six reports of the chests tipping over, with two injury reports.

You can contact IKEA for a refund or free wall-attachment kit.

Call IKEA’s toll-free recall hotline at (888) 966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or go online to www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit for more information on how to receive a refund or a free wall-anchoring repair kit.