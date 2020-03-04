Mugshots : Madison County : 03/03/20 – 03/04/20

1/15 Sarah Moore Violation of community corrections

2/15 Aliste Moriley Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal trespassing

3/15 Christina Gardner Violation of probation

4/15 Dione Walker Second degree murder



5/15 Dwayne Bryant Forgery

6/15 James Barnes Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections, schedule I drug violations, legend drugs/possess without prescription

7/15 Jordan Sellers Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/15 Tandarious Whiteside Fugitive/hold for other agency



9/15 Michael Jones Aggravated assault

10/15 Michael Price Violation of community corrections

11/15 Nicole Clemons Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Raneisha Johnson Violation of community corrections



13/15 Tony Kidd Theft under $1000

14/15 Vincent Rogers Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Zackery Eversole Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, prohibited weapons































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/04/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.