Shiloh National Military Park closer to reopening trails

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is closer to its goal of reopening forested trails.

A release from the National Park Service says forested trails were closed back in October due to the severe windstorm.

The park set a goal of reopening the trails by April 6, 2020, the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh, according to the release.

The release says trails have reopened as park staff continue to remove debris.

Visitors are asked to report any downed trees to park staff and should be aware that more limbs could fall, according to the release.

The park’s visitor center can be contacted at (731) 689-5696.