Aspiring teachers attend informative session

JACKSON, Tenn.–Aspiring teachers of any age had the chance to learn how to follow their dreams.

It was all for the Aspiring Teacher Informative Session held at Andrew Jackson Elementary school Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Recent, upcoming college graduates and graduates were welcome to attend. Dr. Tiffany Green, Director of Human Capital, shared informative ways that people can become a Jackson Madison County School System teacher at any route in life.

“There is a teacher shortage in the United States, so we are trying to make sure that people know all of the different routes to becoming a teacher,” said Dr. Green.

Dr. Green hopes JMCSS can continue to make a positive difference in Jackson Madison County students’ lives.

They plan to ramp up teacher recruitment and continue efforts of retaining current teachers.