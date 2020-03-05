Madison County Budget Committee looks to the future

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Budget Committee met Thursday afternoon to start planning ahead.

Budget Committee Chairman Doug Stephenson said Thursday’s meeting was to take another look at the budget to see where money could be moved to help finance certain departments, including solid waste and juvenile services, as the public-private partnership moves forward.

Stephenson said that partnership, as well as the construction of a new Pope Elementary School, inspired the budget committee to start planning ahead.

“We need to be proactive instead of reactive. In other words, we’ve just got some things that we need to look at that’s not just for this year. It’s for, actually, for the next five to 10 years,” Stephenson said.

The committee also looked at how much those school projects are expected to cost the county in the long-term during the meeting.