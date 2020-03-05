Commissioners meet, discuss future of Decatur County General Hospital

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–The decline of accessible health care in rural communities may soon be impacting another West Tennessee county.

Thursday night, Decatur County commissioners met in a specially called meeting to discuss the future of Decatur County General Hospital.

Commissioners say the hospital is currently in need of a new buyer, which places financial responsibility in the hands of the county commission.

The county would have to pay roughly $150,000 every two weeks for payroll. As a result, commissioners voted to close the hospital as quickly as the law allows.