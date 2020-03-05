First case of coronavirus in Tennessee; health officials give safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey said Thursday.

The patient is a Williamson County man who recently traveled out of the state, though not out of the country.

In a news conference Thursday, Piercey said the man is being isolated at home and his contacts are being evaluated. Officials are also working to determine if the man went through an airport when he left the state.

McKellar Sipes Regional Airport has stepped up their sterilization protocols due to the coronavirus.

All surfaces and bathroom fixtures are being sterilized four to five times a week in addition to regular flu protocols.

Piercy said the threat to the general public in Tennessee from the virus is low.

On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee activated a task force to coordinate the state’s efforts to prevent and treat coronavirus.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and West Tennessee Healthcare says they have been preparing for coronavirus since early February.

They do not expect to change procedures at this time because the disease is not widespread in the U.S. Officials across the state, including Madison County, are reminding residents of some simple preventative measures.

Health officials say don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid contact with people who may be sick, cough into a tissue or into your elbow, remember to wash your hands for about 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer.