High school students rally to buy phone for classmate

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students at West Carroll Junior-Senior High School came together to help one of their own.

Tyler Johnson is a junior at the school, and he recently broke his phone.

Unfortunately, his family could not afford to get him a new one.

When his fellow students heard, they decided to pitch in. Thanks to the generosity of more than 30 classmates, they were able to raise enough money to buy him a brand new phone.

Tyler says he is grateful for their support.

“This is my first year here, and I feel like I’ve been here all my life because of these people,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s classmates say he’s an inspiration to other students, thanks to his positivity and his faith.