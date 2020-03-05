Jackson police locate woman reported missing Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a woman reported missing Thursday has been located.

Jackson police searched several properties Thursday morning in an attempt to locate a woman whose social media account claimed she had been abducted.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was tagged in the post, which identifies Cassie Taylor as the missing woman.

Police say Taylor is being interviewed by investigators to determine the circumstances that led up to the report. Investigators say she was found safe.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.