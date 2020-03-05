Jackson police locate woman reported missing Thursday

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a woman reported missing Thursday has been located.

Screen Shot 2020 03 05 At 12.29.33 Pm

Jackson police searched several properties Thursday morning in an attempt to locate a woman whose social media account claimed she had been abducted.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was tagged in the post, which identifies Cassie Taylor as the missing woman.

Police say Taylor is being interviewed by investigators to determine the circumstances that led up to the report. Investigators say she was found safe.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts