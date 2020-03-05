Joules USA recalls children’s sleepwear

You may want to check your child’s closet for these items.

Joules USA is recalling its children’s pajamas and robes.

The clothing does not meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The clothing was made for girls and boys in several different prints and sizes. They were sold in stores nationwide.

If you have any of these pajamas or robes made by Joules USA, contact the company for a full refund.

The company can be contacted at (800) 583-9559 or by email at product.recall@joules.com.

More information about the recall can be found at Joules’ website.