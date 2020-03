Mugshots : Madison County : 03/04/20 – 03/05/20

1/17 Donald Vaughn Violation of probation

2/17 Ambreia Tavaris Washington Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/17 Calvin Cathey Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 Demarco Davis Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



5/17 Elijah Berry Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/17 Ernest Lee Reeves Theft over $1,000

7/17 Charlie Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/17 Jazmine Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/17 Kathleen Cooper Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/17 Marktravious Lee Failure to appear

11/17 Pallario Shelley Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/17 Ronald B. Divilbiss Public intoxication



13/17 Spencer Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/17 Thomas Climer Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Isaiah Bumpass Failure to appear

16/17 Tyler Brown Violation of probation



17/17 Wymon W Reece Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/05/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.