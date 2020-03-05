Red Cross provides update on tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Red Cross is providing food, supplies and damage assessment in Tennessee, according to a news release from the organization.

The Red Cross says they have opened six shelters and provided nearly 5,000 meals. The release says they have also provided items such as shovels, rakes, trash bags and more to help with cleanup.

For more information on Red Cross shelters or to make a donation, visit their website, their app or call them at 1-800-733-2767.

You can also donate to the Red Cross $10 by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.