Student awarded Sue Shelton White Scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is celebrating Women’s History Month with several events, including one student being awarded a scholarship.

Stephanie Turnbow was awarded the Sue Shelton White Scholarship, named in honor of the Jackson native and suffragist who was instrumental in the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1929, giving women the constitutional right to vote.

Turnbow won the scholarship after writing a paper on her grandmother, who she says influenced her in her life and helped her grow.

“She was just really a generous and inspiring, empowering woman, and that just really bled off into me,” Turnbow said.

Turnbow will now have a $2,500 scholarship to go towards her tuition at Jackson State as she works towards her organization leadership business degree.