Tennessee to receive funds to respond to coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is expected to receive funds to respond to coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced, through the Centers for Disease Control, it is providing $500,000 to respond to the virus in Tennessee, according to a news release from the department.

The release says the CDC will use $25 million worth of funds to provide states with supplies, equipment, infection control and more, and it will use another $10 million to implement surveillance of the virus across the U.S.

Funds will initially be used for states with an immediate need. However all states will receive funding once supplemental funds are available, according to the release.

Gov. Bill Lee announced the first case of the virus in Tennessee early Thursday morning.