UTM suspends international travel programs

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin confirmed Thursday that officials have opted to indefinitely suspend all international travel programs.

According to a news release, the suspension includes international travel for employees and the cancellation of Maymester international travel courses.

The release says domestic travel for Maymester courses and for employees is not currently affected.

Maymester is an accelerated semester that runs from May 11 through May 29.

“While this news will be disappointing for many, and particularly for our students enrolled in Maymester travel courses, these changes are in the best interest of our university community at this moment,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver in an email to university faculty and staff.

UT Martin students are currently on spring break, the release says.

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that is closely related to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused past outbreaks.