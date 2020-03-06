Jackson Christian School hosts semi-annual sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend is the semi-annual consignment sale at Jackson Christian School, but this time it has a new name: The Finders Keepers Sale.

“It’s a resale. Gently used items or any item. You bring it here and we get rid of it for you,” Jackson Christian parent, Sarah Patrick said.

This sale has been happening for almost 20 years now. It opens to the public Saturday at 8 a.m., and it will close its doors at 2 p.m.

“If you are able to make it out to the Finders Keepers Sale at Jackson Christian this weekend, you can get a purse for mom, a jacket for dad and shoes for the whole family,” Patrick said. “And when you’re done shopping here, you can go to the other gym that has furniture, toys, games and decor for everyone.”

In the Coffman Gym you’ll see items to help you wake up in the morning, artwork for any room in the house, and they’ve even got things to help new parents.

“It’s a great help to people. It helps people in the community and in our school,” Patrick said.

If you can’t make it Saturday, they will be open Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and some items will be 50 percent off. Then Monday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is dollar day for anything that was donated.

And you don’t need any kind of ticket to shop this weekend. Just make sure you’ve got enough room in the car to take home all your finds!