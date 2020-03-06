JACKSON, Tenn. – A local business is accepting donations for families affected by tornado damage in Nashville.

Fain Storm Shelters on Highway 70 in Jackson is accepting donations like non-perishable food items, clothing for men, women and children as well as water, tote containers and personal hygiene items. Donations will be accepted now until the end of the month. Business owner, Jessica Ross says her 9-year-old son came up with this idea to help those affected by the tornado.

“They need a home and they need like clothes and everything and water and food, so if I could I would give them a shelter,” said 9-year-old, Brody Ross.

“We are going to have somewhere to drop off donations all hours of the day so if you get off of work late that’s fine. We’ve got display shelters here you can stick it in there we are going to check them everyday,” said owner, Jessica Ross.

For those who have any questions you can contact the business at (731) 424-1114.