Local health department provides update on coronavirus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department invited public and business leaders across the county to talk about the coronavirus.

“One thing I can say is that in Madison County, we have processes in place and plans in place,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department regional director, Kim Tedford said.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee was announced Thursday. A 44-year old man from Williamson County had recently traveled to Boston and contracted the disease.

Madison County health officials say, as of Friday morning, that is the only confirmed case in the state.

“Here in Tennessee, we are not seeing the sustained spread, so I would presume you need to take the same precautions you do for any public gathering,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department epidemiologist, Shanna Wilbanks said.

They did say they monitored two Madison County residents who had recently been to China. Both passed the 14 day monitor time period.

The meeting warned local leaders that the presence of coronavirus could have economic ripple effects, and local businesses should have plans in place if it causes employees to miss an extended amount of time.

“You do have to think about any type of prevention methods you can do to prevent the spread,” Wilbanks said.

For more information, you can go to tn.gov.

“If you click the ribbon running at the top of our website that says coronavirus outbreak, if you click on that, it will give you a lot of information. Some of that information comes from CDC as well,” Tedford said.

If you believe you might have coronavirus, health officials say do not go to the emergency room. You could expose vulnerable patients to the virus.

Call your physician or healthcare provider instead.

“Talk to them about your symptoms, and let them guide you in what needs to be done as far as the next step,” Tedford said.

Both Memphis International Airport and Nashville International Airport say they are doing special cleaning protocols to disinfect areas.