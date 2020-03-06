Mugshots : Madison County : 03/05/20 – 03/06/20 March 6, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Brandon Woodson Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Amanda Pittman Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Andrea Hall Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Cindy Locke Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Donald Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Jacqueline Holmes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Jennifer Schuerenberg Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Kawanda Payton Simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Mickey Transou Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Otavis Young Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Robert Dawson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Samuel Rodgers Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Shanetta Johnson Vandalism, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Sidney Pirtle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15William Ellison Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/05/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/06/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest