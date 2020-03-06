Mugshots : Madison County : 03/05/20 – 03/06/20

1/15 Brandon Woodson Schedule II drug violations

2/15 Amanda Pittman Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/15 Andrea Hall Public intoxication

4/15 Cindy Locke Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Donald Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Jacqueline Holmes Violation of probation

7/15 Jennifer Schuerenberg Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/15 Kawanda Payton Simple domestic assault, violation of probation



9/15 Mickey Transou Violation of community corrections

10/15 Otavis Young Failure to appear

11/15 Robert Dawson Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Samuel Rodgers Schedule II drug violations



13/15 Shanetta Johnson Vandalism, violation of community corrections

14/15 Sidney Pirtle Failure to appear

15/15 William Ellison Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/05/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/06/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.